Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $273.00 to $356.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Spotify Technology traded as high as $343.83 and last traded at $343.83. 677,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,957,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.79.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

