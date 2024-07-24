S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Report on S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.