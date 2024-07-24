Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$1.98. 54,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 138,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 25.41. The firm has a market cap of C$360.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.85.
Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
