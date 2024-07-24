State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 11,000 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PBH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

