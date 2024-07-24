State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,654 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,288,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,744,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 172,570 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.7 %

TNDM stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

