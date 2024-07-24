State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BPMC

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,384.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,898 shares of company stock worth $14,957,242 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.