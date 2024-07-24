State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,745.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 77.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

