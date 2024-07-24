State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 16,850 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,330,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,986,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,633,000 after purchasing an additional 574,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $60,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE CADE opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

