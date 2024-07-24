State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.92. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.87 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

