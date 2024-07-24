State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 9,370 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUR opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

