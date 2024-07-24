State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,140 shares of company stock worth $1,243,068 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

