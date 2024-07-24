State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,308,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,641 shares of company stock worth $8,495,754. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

