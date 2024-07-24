State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 254.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,887 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.13. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The firm had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

