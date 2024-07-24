State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

