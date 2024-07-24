State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

