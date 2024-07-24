State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,883 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guess? by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Guess? by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,447,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,910,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Guess? Price Performance

GES opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

