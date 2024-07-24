State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $13,112,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.