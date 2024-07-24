State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.13 Million Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.26% of HealthStream worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 52,652 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $895.58 million, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.26%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

