State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.18 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $43,482,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,511 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,346. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

