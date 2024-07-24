State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.31 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of ICU Medical worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 46.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of ICUI opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $180.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $105.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

