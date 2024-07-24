State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

