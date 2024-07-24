State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Premier worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Premier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.14.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,150. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

