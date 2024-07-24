State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.37% of The Hackett Group worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 162,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 45,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $681.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

