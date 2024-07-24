State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 172.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HE shares. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of HE opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

