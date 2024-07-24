State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,310 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANF stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $35.87 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

