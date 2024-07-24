State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 309.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after acquiring an additional 260,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 438,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 338,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

