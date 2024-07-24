State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,832,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,882,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,395,163.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

