State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,462 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825 in the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

