State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,520 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after buying an additional 210,155 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $22,395,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

