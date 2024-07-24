State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,588 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,225,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 192,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $144.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average is $129.26. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $150.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

