State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,051 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of QuidelOrtho worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,536.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,562,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,394,478.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,118,874 shares of company stock worth $37,880,875. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QDEL opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

