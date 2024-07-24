Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CAO Sells 15,749 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $219,541.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,234.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicole Cherie Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steelcase alerts:

On Thursday, July 18th, Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of Steelcase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $20,895.00.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,313,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,031,000 after buying an additional 159,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Steelcase by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCS

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.