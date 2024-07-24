Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. Sells 70,444 Shares of Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $14.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

