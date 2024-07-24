Stepan (SCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stepan Stock Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. Stepan has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

