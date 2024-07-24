Stifel Canada Downgrades Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) to Hold

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$34.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$35.16.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

