STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,262 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 109,477 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:STM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,921. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

