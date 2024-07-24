Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Trading Up 4.6%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.72. 567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Sun Pacific Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.

