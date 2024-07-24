Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.75.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.37. 293,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,972. The company has a market cap of C$67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$39.30 and a 52 week high of C$56.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

