Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $846,500.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after acquiring an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 579.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

