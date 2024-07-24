Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,453,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Sunrun by 23.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,172,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after buying an additional 575,293 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

