Susquehanna Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $70.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $63.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

NASDAQ RRR traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,855 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

