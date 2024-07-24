Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Up 0.7%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.27. 4,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.36. The company has a market cap of C$29.36 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

