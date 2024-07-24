Swiss National Bank Acquires 16,100 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

