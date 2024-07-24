Swiss National Bank Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Trading Down 1.8 %

Hut 8 stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hut 8 ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Hut 8 Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

