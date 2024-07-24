Swiss National Bank Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

