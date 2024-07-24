Swiss National Bank Has $1.67 Million Stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $923.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

