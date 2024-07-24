Swiss National Bank Invests $1.43 Million in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 642,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,051,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 677,799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 599,506 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BITF has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Bitfarms stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

