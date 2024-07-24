Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,200 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Amplitude by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMPL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

