Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

SNV stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 117.6% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 102.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

