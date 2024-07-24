T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TROW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 159,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.99. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

